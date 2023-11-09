Marvel Shakes Up Release Date Schedule, ‘Deadpool 3’ Will Be The Studio’s Only 2024 Film

Like Thanos, this was inevitable…

Less than 24 hours after the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, Marvel Studios has already completely altered its upcoming release schedule.

Despite having a trio of films planned to come out next year, it looks like Deadpool 3 will be the only one audiences will get to see. After vacating its original May 3, 2024 release date, the film is now scheduled to come out on July 26, 2024.

Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts, which were each supposed to hit theaters next year as well have now been pushed back to February 14, 2025 and July 25, 2025. The join Blade, which has also been pushed back to November 7, 2025.

These films Disney’s other tentpoles including Elio and Mufasa: The Lion King, which have also had their release dates pushed back.

According to industry insider Jeff Sneider, one of the main reasons for the delay of Captain America: Brave New World is because the film tested poorly internally. He states the film will undergo major reshoots early next year.

RUMOR via THE HOT MIC: Hearing Captain America: Brave New World is moving to 2025 after it "didn't do great in a test screening," and that three sequences are being cut, with reshoots planned from January until May/June… https://t.co/aceOe43j4R — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) November 10, 2023

As for Thunderbolts and Blade, with the strikes over, filming is expected to begin ASAP.

Curious enough Fantastic Four will keep its May 2, 2025 release date. With no cast officially announced yet, we wonder if that might change…

