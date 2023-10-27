RUMOR: New Actor Circling Role Of Reed Richards

With all the latest delays, it’s becoming more and more unlikely Fantastic Four will make its May 2025 release date. That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from spinning.

According to a new rumor, there’s a brand new name circling the role of Reed Richards. Interestingly enough though, the actor is an MCU veteran.

Early Friday morning, industry insider Daniel RPK took to his Patreon account to reveal that no actor has signed onto the film yet. However, he did emphasize that offers had been put out for all the roles. Most of the actors and roles remain the same as previously reported.

Vanessa Kirby has the current offer for Sue Storm. Joseph Quinn has the current offer for Johnny Storm. Ebon Moss-Bachrach has the current offer for The Thing.

Now, most surprisingly the actor who currently has the offer for Reed Richards isn’t Adam Driver or even Matt Smith. Instead, it’s Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal. Yes, the same Jake Gyllenhaal who starred as Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The same Mysterio who may or may not be alive in the MCU.

It is not entirely clear how Marvel would address the obvious continuity issue should Gyllenhaal accept the role. Seeing as how the studio has looked the other way countless other times, it does not appear to be a dealbreaker.

RPK goes on to say that if Gyllenhaal passes on the offer, the role will be offered to some else (most likely an actor of color) immediately after.

Now, because this is a rumor we do urge all readers to take this news with a grain of salt. Considering RPK’s track record in the past, we’re inclined to believe that there he may be right. Still, we will all have to until Marvel or some major trade announces the casting officially.

The last we heard, the film isn’t on track to begin shooting until next year, but with the current strikes, it is likely a production shift is possible. Writing duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were also replaced by Avatar scribe Josh Friedman. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) is set to direct. Moon Knight producers Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin are also on board.

Barring the ongoing Hollywood strikes, the film is slated to hit theaters on May 2, 2025.

