New Winter Themed Star Path Coming To Disney Dreamlight Valley

Bundle up in warm clothes and polish off your Royal tools. Just in time for the holiday season, a new winter Star Path is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley leaves early access and launches globally December 2nd. With the launch, comes the games first expansion pass with a new island to explore, “A Rift In Time”. For the free play experience, the launch also includes the Free Content update of the year. Available to all players, it’s a perfect treat to get ready for the holiday season. The free update includes Jack Skellington with a new set of friendship quests, and the much awaited new Winter themed Star Path.

The Star Path enables players to complete special quests that earn them tokens. Redeem them to unlock exclusive items not available elsewhere in the game. The official Dreamlight Valley Twitter account teased three new items via emojis.

We are given a snowman with a raccoon, butterfly with a snowflake, and ice skates. With these clues, players have shared their predilections on what these potential items could be.

Predictions

The first clue could be teasing a winter themed animal companion. The snowman suggests a snowman themed raccoon. With coal buttons on its stomach, an orange nose and wearing a top hat with white coated fur. Or it could be a legit raccoon made of snow.

The Valley doesn’t have butterfly critters, (aside from the ones that follow Maribel around). But we also know that a butterfly can also refer to wings. Adding the snowflake into the mix, we could see this second clue being a snowflake/icy wings as a backbling style. A similar item has been available in the premium shop before. This could be an alternate style or a brand new design entirely.

Finally we have an ice skates emoji as our final clue. Arguably the most simplest of the three. This tells players that they can expect to unlock a pair of ice skates for their player character. Whether they’ll be the classic white as the emoji suggests or a different colour entirely. That is up in the air.

Other cosmetic items, furniture, and villager costumes will also be made available in the Star Path. One item I’m hopeful for on my wish-list is a Santa Claus costume for one of the villagers, preferably Goofy.

The Winter Star-Path will release December 2nd with the global launch of Disney Dreamlight Valley.