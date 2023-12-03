Ms. Marvel Returns as a Mutant Menace

Earlier this year, the comic book world was shaken by the death of Ms Marvel. But in true comic book fashion, it wasn’t too long before she returned. And what better way to bring her back to the page than with a mini-series written by Ms. Marvel herself, Iman Vellani?

Ms Marvel: Mutant Menace #1 of 4. Written by Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada. Art by Scott Godlewski. Cover by Carlos Gomez. On sale 6th March.

In August, Vellani’s first foray into the comic book world hit the stands with the mini-series Ms Marvel: The New Mutant. The story was a beautiful look into identity, finding yourself, and figuring out what’s important in life. The series proved to be a big hit, but there’s definitely more to come.

Well, look no further mutant fans, because in March, we’ll get more of Kamala Khan’s new adventures. Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace will take us on the next part of Kamala’s journey. Once again, it will be co-written by Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada. This time, Kamala heads back to Jersey City as she tries to find her place among all mutantkind.

After she told the world she was one of the X-Men, it seemed like Kamala had finally figured it out. But things aren’t always that easy for mutants, and not everyone sees them as heroes.

Ms Marvel: The New Mutant #1 homage variant cover by Betsy Cola.

Ms Marvel: The New Mutant, a review

Before you rush out to pick up Ms Marvel: Mutant Menace in March, be sure to check out the story that started it all.

Kamala Khan is gifted in many ways. She was an inhuman turned mutant who was resurrected (along with all mutantkind). She’s fighting to save anyone who needs her. But she’s also incredibly intelligent, and one of the brightest new stars. This mini-series follows Kamala as she heads to a summer program for high school students. But she’s heading into danger, and has a secret mission of her own, as she walks into the not-so-mutant-friendly grounds sponsored by Orchis. They’re the bad guys.

As always, the artwork for Ms Marvel is beautiful. And seeing her new X-Men suit is fun. There are only a few little changes, and it’s still the classic Ms Marvel design, but with a few upgrades and tweaks. Her nightmare sequences are beautifully done, and a brilliant way to have a glimpse into Kamala’s mind. We get to see and feel the fear that she is feeling.

Kamala Khan finally finds peace with everything she is in Ms Marvel: The New Mutant #4.

The One and Only Kamala Khan

The story is a journey into a life with many aspects. Kamala isn’t just struggling with the everyday woes of teenagers everywhere, she’s also figuring out her place in the world of superhumans. After dying and coming back to life only to find out that she’s not just an inhuman, but a mutant as well, it’s no wonder she’s confused and unsure of herself. But this first story from Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada is a beautiful exploration of finding yourself and your place in the world. There’s plenty of action throughout that works well with the more tender and fun moments.

Showing off her new suit and taking down some drones in Ms Marvel: The New Mutant #2.

A Whole New (Mutant) World

While the death of Ms Marvel may have shaken the comic book world, her comeback was truly beautiful. And with a new start comes new problems. So, make sure you read Ms Marvel: The New Mutant and get ready for the next series, Ms Marvel: Mutant Menace.

Ms Marvel: Mutant Menace #1 is on sale on 6th March.

About Post Author

Sarah Taylor Hi, I’m Sarah! I’m a writer from the UK who’s a fan of all things comic books. I’ll be bringing you news from the world of Marvel comics, character profiles of our favourite heroes and villains, and keeping you up to date with all things Marvel! See author's posts

Related