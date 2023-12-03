New ‘Deadpool 3’ Set Photos Reveal The Return Of Two Familiar Foes

Just last week Deadpool 3 resumed filming. While there is still a lot we don’t know about the film, new set photos have seemingly confirmed the appearances of characters that have only been rumored to be appear.

Early Sunday morning, The Daily Mirror posted set photos showing Tyler Mane’s version of Sabretooth facing off against Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Additionally, we see the outcome of the same fight with Deadpool comically holding the character’s decapitated head too.

New set photos from ‘DEADPOOL 3’ show Wolverine & Deadpool's fight with Sabretooth. pic.twitter.com/b32PR56HsM — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) December 3, 2023

One image we do not see, that The Daily Mirror swears by, is that Ray Park’s iteration of Toad from the first X-Men movie will also appear in the film.

Industry insider Daniel RPK previously alleged that both characters would appear in the film. In a brand new post published on Sunday, via his Patreon account, he also stated that Liev Schreiber’s iteration of Sabretooth would also appear in the film. He noted that the character would not be a cameo, but it would not be a small role either. None of The Daily Mirror’s photos confirm that though.

Other Marvel (and mostly Deadpool) veterans returning for the threequel, as previously reported, include Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, and Stefan Kapicic, who respectively portray Deadpool’s cab driver sidekick Dopinder, his roommate Blind Al, his fiancée Vanessa — who in the sequel was killed and then revived — and the metallic mutant Colossus. Comedian Rob Delaney is also expected to return in some capacity.

Newcomers to the franchise will include Hugh Jackman (who reprises his role as Wolverine), The Crown‘s Emma Corrin, and Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen.

Currently, it’s unclear if the film will follow the continuity – or at least have the main character remember the continuity – from the first two films, or if this will be a soft reboot of sorts. Considering that these characters are appearing in the film, there may be a chance this isn’t a soft reboot after all. There are rumors that Mobius and the TVA will appear to go after Deadpool for the time traveling he did at the end of Deadpool 2.

The UNTITLED DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE FILM, or whatever it winds up being called, is set to be directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project). Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick return to the franchise to write. Kevin Feige will produce.

The film is currently slated to be the only Marvel film hitting theaters next year on July 26, 2024.

