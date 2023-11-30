RUMOR: Dafne Keen Reprising Role As X-23 In ‘Deadpool 3’

Just a day after Deadpool 3 resumed filming, we have now received word that yet another actor has boarded the project, and that they are reprising their role from a previous Marvel film.’

Now you might recall that a while back Daniel RPK revealed that there were potentially plans for the 2005 version of Fox’s Fantastic Four to make an appearance in the film. While that is still very much a rumor – along with tons of other planned cameos – today industry insider shared yet another piece of info he’s heard about the film.

In a Patreon post, the scooper revealed that Dafne Keen would appearing in the film, reprising her role as X-23 from Logan! While it’s not entirely clear how big of a role the character could play in the story, it’s hard not to imagine that she would need some considerable screentime for a proper reunion between her and Jackman’s Wolverine because she was the last person to see him alive.

Now keep in mind that this a rumor. Despite RPK’s track record, because we have not had this info confirmed by Marvel or any of the major trades, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Regardless, we’re excited to see what the next multiversal Marvel has in store!

Other Marvel (and mostly Deadpool) veterans returning for the threequel, as previously reported, include Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, and Stefan Kapicic, who respectively portray Deadpool’s cab driver sidekick Dopinder, his roommate Blind Al, his fiancée Vanessa — who in the sequel was killed and then revived — and the metallic mutant Colossus. Comedian Rob Delaney is also expected to return in some capacity.

Newcomers to the franchise will include Hugh Jackman (who reprises his role as Wolverine), The Crown‘s Emma Corrin, and Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen.

Currently, it’s unclear if the film will follow the continuity – or at least have the main character remember the continuity – from the first two films, or if this will be a soft reboot of sorts. Considering that these characters are appearing in the film, there may be a chance this isn’t a soft reboot after all. There are rumors that Mobius and the TVA will appear to go after Deadpool for the time traveling he did at the end of Deadpool 2.

The UNTITLED DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE FILM, or whatever it winds up being called, is set to be directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project). Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick return to the franchise to write. Kevin Feige will produce.

The film is currently slated to be the only Marvel film hitting theaters next year on July 26, 2024.

