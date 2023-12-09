Why We Need Squirrel Girl in the MCU

Squirrel Girl. Doreen Green. Both her names rhyme (if you have an American accent). She’s one of Marvel’s more courageous and powerful characters. And while she may be seen as a bit of a joke by some, she’s a much-beloved character to others. The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl has taken on some of the biggest baddies in Marvel history and always comes out on top. As one of the most powerful heroes, she would have been quite handy in some of the on-screen fights we’ve seen over the years.

We were very close to seeing Squirrel Girl on screen in 2018 in the New Warriors TV series. They even had a pilot ready to go, and Milana Vayntrub was set to play our hero. Unfortunately, due to scheduling restrictions and a lack of interest from Disney+, that dream would never be. But we haven’t seen or heard anything about Doreen Green since! I, for one, am most disappointed. So, let’s look at all the reasons why Squirrel Girl should make her MCU debut.

Squirrel Girl teams up (sort of) with Iron Man in her first appearance in Marvel Superheroes vol. 2 #8, 1991

Squirrel Girl, in a Nutshell

So, let’s start at the beginning. Doreen was born to Dorian and Maureen Green. She had a modification to her genes that gave her hybrid, squirrel-like features, most noticeably buck teeth and a bushy, prehensile tail. While she believed she was a mutant for a long time, it was determined by a doctor that this wasn’t true.

She suffered a lot of bullying, and some cruel classmates called her Rodent. And while she tried to conceal her squirrel appearance, this didn’t always work. Instead, she spent a lot of time in the woodlands. When she was 10 years old, she learnt she could communicate with Squirrels after hearing them talk outside her window.

She seeks to become a hero after rescuing a squirrel from a dog, and her first (accidental) superhero adventure is alongside Iron Man- sort of. Squirrel Girl helped him escape the clutches of Doctor Doom by setting a whole squirrel army loose on his ship. She then goes on to help the likes of the Hulk and the Thing take down some pretty ferocious villains.

After that, Squirrel Girl went on to join some amazing superhero teams and has taken on some of the biggest baddies that Marvel has to offer. And while the MCU has stopped doing origin stories, this is a fun backstory that would make a great movie or series!

Doreen Green showing off her squirrel abilities in New Avengers vol. 4 #2, 2015.

Part Squirrel, Part Girl

Now, I know what you’re thinking. Surely, squirrel modification to your DNA can’t make someone that amazing. But that’s where you’re wrong, friends.

Doreen’s squirrel abilities stretch further than her appearance. She has superhuman strength and can lift incredible weights. In fact, the Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe: Avengers 2005 tells us that she can lift up to 25 tons. Squirrel Girl can also chew through steel and can perform a standing jump of at least 30 feet. She also has small claws on each of her fingers and toes, which give her incredible climbing and gripping abilities (as well as working as weapons in a tight spot!) Speaking with Squirrels is no problem, as she can mimic vocalisations perfectly and can communicate with them. She has often used hoards of squirrels as an army to help her out in tricky situations.

And that 6-foot-long prehensile tail also comes in handy, which enhances her balance, and can also be used to cover her enemy’s eyes, wrap around herself for comfort, and also just looks cool. On top of all of this, she’s capable of superhuman acrobatics, has incredible vision, and an accelerated healing factor. Oh, and we can’t forget her retractable knuckle spike that can carve through solid wood. Her incredible abilities make her unbeatable, and the official Marvel stats for Squirrel Girl are 7s across the board.

But these aren’t the only skills that come in handy. Doreen Green is a computing science expert, and has even been Kamala Khan’s teacher at one point! She’s also an expert communicator and has used this to ‘take down’ some of her foes (looking at you, Kraven!). She was also able to resolve centuries-old conflicts between over 70 alien species. And, like so many of our favourite heroes, Doreen Green has been known to break the fourth wall on a few occasions.

Tippy-Toe takes over in Year of Marvels: September Infinite Comic vol. 1 #1, 2016.

Best Friends!

Squirrel Girl has been on some pretty impressive teams and has fought alongside some incredible heroes. So she’d be the perfect addition to the MCU, as she’s already fought alongside them! She’s been a part of the Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. and was even the nanny for Danielle Cage (the daughter of Luke Cage and Jessica Jones). She’s fought side by side with Iron Man, the Hulk, the Thing, The Silver Surfer, Ms. Marvel… the list goes on.

But perhaps her best friends in the world are her squirrel companions. First, we had Monkey Joe, the first squirrel she ever communicated with. He was her squirrel sidekick through many adventures and was even a bona fide member of the Great Lakes Avengers. Tragically, Monkey Joe suffered a terrible fate and was squished by Leather Boy.

After losing Monkey Joe, Squirrel Girl called on an army of local squirrels to help the GLA in taking down Maelstrom. All but one of the squirrels died, and this became her new squirrel sidekick, Tippy-Toe! She has human friends as well, and her BFF from ESU is Nancy Whitehead, who accompanied Doreen on a special trip to space to save the day. Nancy is also one of the few people that Loki calls a genuine friend, so that’s always good to know.

Squirrel Girl takes down the ‘real’ Thanos in GLX-Mas Special, 2005.

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl

Now, you don’t get a name like Unbeatable Squirrel Girl without taking on a few supervillains. And Doreen Green’s list of defeated foes Is incomparable.

We know she’s already helped to defeat Doctor Doom and Kraven the hunter. But she’s also taken down some cosmic chaos creators as well. She’s bested Thanos (I’m convinced she could have prevented the blip), Ego the Living Planet, Baron Mordo and so many more. Most importantly for the sake of the MCU, she’s also defeated Kang the Conqueror (as a future form of herself)Not good enough you say? How about taking on the One Below All and winning? Now that takes some doing.

She’s also taken on some heroes and come out on top as well. Hawkeye, Spider-Man, and Captain America, just to name a few. Oh, and Deadpool, but they made up again. He even gave her the handy dandy Guide to Super Villains Cards. Suffice it to say, she definitely lives up to her title!

Behold! A most mighty warrior in The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl vol. 2 #46, 2019.

Kick Butts, Eat Nuts!

Okay, we need to admit that Squirrel Girl does come off as a silly character that might not fit into some of the more serious moments of the MCU. But there are still plenty of ways to bring her to the screen and not lose that part of it.

She’s already established herself as friends with Deadpool and Ms. Marvel in the comics, and these feel like the perfect projects to bring her in. Her comedic element would work well with Deadpool, and they’d be great when breaking the fourth wall together. Or, if you’re looking for something a little more innocent, then she’d fit right in alongside Ms. Marvel. Kamala Khan has the same level of wonder and joy that Doreen Green brings, and to see the two of them on screen would be incredible.

Regardless of what we all think, it just makes sense to have an unbeatable character as part of the team, especially as the multiversal shenanigans are starting to ramp up. And while she might come across as another comic relief, I think it would be easy to make her a light-hearted hero who can be poignant when needed. So, if we’re looking for a superhero who has the chops to take down some of the biggest villains in Marvel, then Squirrel Girl is definitely one to consider.

Follow Doreen, Tippy-Toe and Nancy in their very own radio show!

If you’re looking for some Squirrel Girl in your life, then check out the following:

Unbeatable Squirrel Girl Beats Up the Marvel Universe (Graphic Novel, 2016)

Doreen Green has taken on a plethora of heroes and villains and always wins, so why not follow her on this stand-alone adventure that’s totally nuts!

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl (solo series, 2015-2019)

Follow Squirrel Girl, Tippy Toe and a whole host of other heroes and villains in her very own series!

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl & The Great Lakes Avengers (TBP, 2016)

Check out all of the shenanigans that our adorable heroine gets up to with the GLA in this trade collection.

New Avengers (2010)

In 2010, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage hired Doreen Green to be their nanny. And while she isn’t a main character, she has some fun and action-packed moments.

Marvel Rising: Squirrel Girl/Ms. Marvel

A couple of fun comics featuring two amazing heroes! Follow Kamala Khan and Doreen Green as they try to hide their secret identities and team up to save the day!

The Unbeatable Radio Show (Podcast)

We never got to see Milana Vayntrub on the screen, but you can hear her in podcast form! Check out this six-episode scripted series as Squirrel Girl tries to balance being a college student with the superhero life.

Sarah Taylor Hi, I’m Sarah! I’m a writer from the UK who’s a fan of all things comic books. I’ll be bringing you news from the world of Marvel comics, character profiles of our favourite heroes and villains, and keeping you up to date with all things Marvel! See author's posts

