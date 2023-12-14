How To Play Multiplayer In Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the global launch of Disney Dreamlight Valley came a brand new expansion, in-game content, and quality of life changes. The most anticipated change was the multiplayer feature. It was teased during early access beta testing as a potential milestone reward. After over a year of waiting, the feature is finally in the game.

How To Unlock

The only prerequisite for the multiplayer feature is to complete the “Valley Visits” quest from Venellope. She gifts you a machine called the KL-1200 Valley Visit Station. Place it down anywhere in your valley, then interact with it. You will now have the option to activate multiplayer for your valley.

How To Use Multiplayer

Once you have the machine ready, it will give you the option to activate a multiplayer connection and give you a passcode. Using that passcode, your friends can visit your valley. With the code, have your friend go to the multiplayer option on the Disney Dreamlight Valley’s title screen. They type in the code and within moments they will spawn on your valley next to the machine.

What You Can & Can’t Do In Multiplayer

Up to 3 friends can visit your valley at a time. Now that they are here, here are what you and your friends can and can’t do while visiting each others valleys in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

CAN:

Explore your valley

Find and collect pixel shards to craft special items

Drop and trade items

Visit Scrooge’s store and buy items

Visit the host’s house

Pick up certain resource items such as red seaweed and seasonal items like wrapping paper

Change outfits

Interact with interactable furniture items such as fireplaces and lamps

CAN’T :

: Talk and interact with other characters

Visit other valley villagers homes

Can’t use your royal tools (Ergo no fishing, mining, taking pictures etc.)

Can’t open daily spawn chests

Can’t open moonstone chests

Can’t interact with critters

Can’t place furniture items

Can’t use your crafting table or stove

Can’t pick up resources or other items that weren’t dropped by your friends

Can’t progress in quests or the star path

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PC and modern consoles such as PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and X-Box Game Pass.

