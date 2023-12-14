How To Play Multiplayer In Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the global launch of Disney Dreamlight Valley came a brand new expansion, in-game content, and quality of life changes. The most anticipated change was the multiplayer feature. It was teased during early access beta testing as a potential milestone reward. After over a year of waiting, the feature is finally in the game.
How To Unlock
The only prerequisite for the multiplayer feature is to complete the “Valley Visits” quest from Venellope. She gifts you a machine called the KL-1200 Valley Visit Station. Place it down anywhere in your valley, then interact with it. You will now have the option to activate multiplayer for your valley.
How To Use Multiplayer
Once you have the machine ready, it will give you the option to activate a multiplayer connection and give you a passcode. Using that passcode, your friends can visit your valley. With the code, have your friend go to the multiplayer option on the Disney Dreamlight Valley’s title screen. They type in the code and within moments they will spawn on your valley next to the machine.
What You Can & Can’t Do In Multiplayer
Up to 3 friends can visit your valley at a time. Now that they are here, here are what you and your friends can and can’t do while visiting each others valleys in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
- CAN:
- Explore your valley
- Find and collect pixel shards to craft special items
- Drop and trade items
- Visit Scrooge’s store and buy items
- Visit the host’s house
- Pick up certain resource items such as red seaweed and seasonal items like wrapping paper
- Change outfits
- Interact with interactable furniture items such as fireplaces and lamps
- CAN’T:
- Talk and interact with other characters
- Visit other valley villagers homes
- Can’t use your royal tools (Ergo no fishing, mining, taking pictures etc.)
- Can’t open daily spawn chests
- Can’t open moonstone chests
- Can’t interact with critters
- Can’t place furniture items
- Can’t use your crafting table or stove
- Can’t pick up resources or other items that weren’t dropped by your friends
- Can’t progress in quests or the star path
Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PC and modern consoles such as PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and X-Box Game Pass.
