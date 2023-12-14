The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

How To Play Multiplayer In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Madalyn Kendrick December 14, 2023 2 min read

With the global launch of Disney Dreamlight Valley came a brand new expansion, in-game content, and quality of life changes. The most anticipated change was the multiplayer feature. It was teased during early access beta testing as a potential milestone reward. After over a year of waiting, the feature is finally in the game.

How To Unlock

The only prerequisite for the multiplayer feature is to complete the “Valley Visits” quest from Venellope. She gifts you a machine called the KL-1200 Valley Visit Station. Place it down anywhere in your valley, then interact with it. You will now have the option to activate multiplayer for your valley.

How To Use Multiplayer

Once you have the machine ready, it will give you the option to activate a multiplayer connection and give you a passcode. Using that passcode, your friends can visit your valley. With the code, have your friend go to the multiplayer option on the Disney Dreamlight Valley’s title screen. They type in the code and within moments they will spawn on your valley next to the machine.

What You Can & Can’t Do In Multiplayer

Up to 3 friends can visit your valley at a time. Now that they are here, here are what you and your friends can and can’t do while visiting each others valleys in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

  • CAN:
  • Explore your valley
  • Find and collect pixel shards to craft special items
  • Drop and trade items
  • Visit Scrooge’s store and buy items
  • Visit the host’s house
  • Pick up certain resource items such as red seaweed and seasonal items like wrapping paper
  • Change outfits
  • Interact with interactable furniture items such as fireplaces and lamps
  • CAN’T:
  • Talk and interact with other characters
  • Visit other valley villagers homes
  • Can’t use your royal tools (Ergo no fishing, mining, taking pictures etc.)
  • Can’t open daily spawn chests
  • Can’t open moonstone chests
  • Can’t interact with critters
  • Can’t place furniture items
  • Can’t use your crafting table or stove
  • Can’t pick up resources or other items that weren’t dropped by your friends
  • Can’t progress in quests or the star path

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PC and modern consoles such as PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and X-Box Game Pass.

About Post Author

Madalyn Kendrick

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

More Stories

5 min read

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Episodes 1 & 2 REVIEW: A Worthy Quest

December 14, 2023 Amber Oelkers
2 min read

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Official Premise Revealed

December 13, 2023 Amber Oelkers
1 min read

Netflix Scores New Licensing Deal With Disney

December 11, 2023 Dempsey Pillot

You may have missed

2 min read

How To Play Multiplayer In Disney Dreamlight Valley

December 14, 2023 Madalyn Kendrick
2 min read

‘Zombies 4’ in The Works at Disney

December 14, 2023 Skyler Shuler
5 min read

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Episodes 1 & 2 REVIEW: A Worthy Quest

December 14, 2023 Amber Oelkers
2 min read

RUMOR: Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Release Date Revealed

December 13, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
Verified by MonsterInsights