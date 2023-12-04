All Free-To-Play Updates Coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley

December 5th 2023 marks the end of early access for Disney Dreamlight Valley. With the official launch on the horizon, the developers have shared an update on what players on expect. The first expansion pass, “A Rift In Time”, will be available as a premium purchase. There’s still plenty of free content to the game for all players to enjoy.

The first free content update after leaving early access, and the last update for the year 2023, is “The Pumpkin King Returns” update. Here’s all the content we can expect to come with this update of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

New Content & Add Ons

Jack Skellington becomes an unlockable villager. Complete with new friendship quests and Nightmare Before Christmas themed rewards.

The long awaited Multiplayer add-on is coming to Dreamlight Valley. Visit your friends Valley’s, share and trade items, and collect new Pixel shard items to craft cooking and craft buffs for your friends.

The new “Royal Winter” themed Star Path kicks off December 5th. Complete special quests to earn tokens and redeem exclusive festive items such as winter outfits for Belle and Ariel.

New optional items will be available in rotation in the premium item shop for a limited time.

New Dreamsnap Challeges will be available. Complete various outfit and decore challenges to compete against online players and earn Moonstones.

The Holiday event returns with scraps of wrapping paper and gifts scattered across the valley. Find them to gift to other villagers and craft holiday themed items.

New knee length skirts will be added as a basic clothing option in players wardrobe inventory.

Players will now be able to add or temporarily remove villagers from their Valley through the world map. If a character is required for a quest, they will still be visible and interactable in your Valley for the specific quest.

Certain characters have received new and updated animations.

Bug Fixes

With a new patch update, there also comes the occasional bug or glitch. The developers have been hard at work to catch as many bugs as possible before the game goes live. Here’s a list of all the bug fixes and changes coming with the December 5th update of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Furniture items from Disney’s Beauty & The Beast, Moana, Mickey & Friends, and Frozen have all received colour, shape and optimization changes.

Goofy’s Signature Hat player item has been sized up to match Goofy’s own hat.

Adjusted hem length of cropped tops to match length of “Heart of Te Fiti” Camisole.

The hem length has been increased for Minnie’s festive costume.

Ralph’s Sturdy Overalls has received a change, removing the patches and now instead appear wear and teared.

Mickey-Mouse-Patch Jean Jacket back patch adjusted.

Moana’s fishing stall adjusted to more accurately depict her wa’a kaulua.

Fixed a bug that made Fairy Godmother’s pumpkin house invisible to some players in the Forgotten Lands.

General item spawning issues resolved.

Disney Dreamlight Valley leaves early access and launches globally December 5th 2023. The game is available for PC and modern consoles.

