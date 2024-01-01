SEE IT: First Look At Mickey Mouse Horror Video Game ‘Infestation 88’ Revealed

Mickey Mouse hasn’t been in the public domain for less than 24 hours, yet footage has already surfaced for an upcoming horror-themed game centered on the iconic Disney mascot.

Titled Infestation 88, the game is a new 1-4 player survival horror co-op that aims to infuse nostalgia with terror by twisting the now-in-the-public-domain Steamboat Willie into something much scarier. It’s specifically designed to be in the vein of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, but it’s gameplay looks similar to Five Nights At Freddy’s.

It goes without saying, but Disney is not attached to this game in any way, shape or form.

The developers describe it as such: “In the year 1988, what was thought to be an outbreak of rodents in various locations morphed into something far more sinister.”

To play the game, you must set traps and utilize CCTV cameras to try and stay one step ahead of the infestation. It’s in development for PC.

IGN was the first to share footage from the game, as well as some exclusive stills.

You can check out both down below!

