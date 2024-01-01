The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

SEE IT: Mickey Mouse Gets The Live-Action Treatment In New Horror Film ‘Mickey’s Mouse Trap’

Dempsey Pillot January 1, 2024 1 min read

Mickey Mouse hasn’t been in the public domain for less than 24 hours, yet the first horror film featuring the iconic Disney mascot has already been announced.

Titled Mickey’s Mouse Trap, the film’s synopsis is as follows:

It’s Alex’s 21st Birthday, but she’s stuck at the amusement arcade on a late shift so her friends decide to surprise her, but a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse decides to play a game of his own with them which she must survive.

It goes without saying that Disney is not involved with this project in any way, shape or form.

You can check out the first official poster below…

In a quote from a press release announcing the film, director Jamie Bailey discussed the film’s tone. “We just wanted to have fun with it all,” he says. “I mean it’s Steamboat Willie’s Mickey Mouse murdering people. It’s ridiculous. We ran with it and had fun doing it and I think it shows.”

The film stars Sophie McIntosh, Callum Sywyk, Allegra Nocita, Ben Harris, Damir Kovic, Mackenzie Mills, Nick Biskupek and Simon Phillips.

Although the film was just announced, a trailer has already been released, begging the question about whether or not the film is already completed. You can check it out below!

So far no official release date has been released, but it’s expected to come out some time this year.

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

1 min read

Ana Ofelia Murguía, Voice Of Pixar’s Mama ‘Coco’, Dies

January 1, 2024 Dempsey Pillot
3 min read

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Episode 3 REVIEW/RECAP: The Sins of the Father

December 26, 2023 Amber Oelkers
2 min read

Cinderella Castle Coming to Roku City

December 18, 2023 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

1 min read

SEE IT: Mickey Mouse Gets The Live-Action Treatment In New Horror Film ‘Mickey’s Mouse Trap’

January 1, 2024 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

RUMOR: Colman Domingo Could Become The MCU’s New Kang

January 1, 2024 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

SEE IT: First Look At Mickey Mouse Horror Video Game ‘Infestation 88’ Revealed

January 1, 2024 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

Ana Ofelia Murguía, Voice Of Pixar’s Mama ‘Coco’, Dies

January 1, 2024 Dempsey Pillot
Verified by MonsterInsights