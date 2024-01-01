SEE IT: Mickey Mouse Gets The Live-Action Treatment In New Horror Film ‘Mickey’s Mouse Trap’

Mickey Mouse hasn’t been in the public domain for less than 24 hours, yet the first horror film featuring the iconic Disney mascot has already been announced.

Titled Mickey’s Mouse Trap, the film’s synopsis is as follows:

It’s Alex’s 21st Birthday, but she’s stuck at the amusement arcade on a late shift so her friends decide to surprise her, but a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse decides to play a game of his own with them which she must survive.

It goes without saying that Disney is not involved with this project in any way, shape or form.

You can check out the first official poster below…

In a quote from a press release announcing the film, director Jamie Bailey discussed the film’s tone. “We just wanted to have fun with it all,” he says. “I mean it’s Steamboat Willie’s Mickey Mouse murdering people. It’s ridiculous. We ran with it and had fun doing it and I think it shows.”

The film stars Sophie McIntosh, Callum Sywyk, Allegra Nocita, Ben Harris, Damir Kovic, Mackenzie Mills, Nick Biskupek and Simon Phillips.

Although the film was just announced, a trailer has already been released, begging the question about whether or not the film is already completed. You can check it out below!

So far no official release date has been released, but it’s expected to come out some time this year.

About Post Author

Related