Guy Ritchie No Longer Directing Disney’s Live-Action ‘Hercules’

It’s been a minute since we received any official update on Disney’s live-action Hercules film. However, there’s an interesting piece of news about the project floating around the web that we felt compelled to cover.

Yesterday, industry insider Daniel RPK revealed that Guy Ritchie was no longer attached to the project.

While this might certainly be news to the masses, we just want to report that this is not news to us. Just last month, on The DisInsider Show, we revealed that we had heard the exact same thing.

More specifically, during our “Rumor of the Week” segment in our December 3rd episode, we explained that we had actually heard Guy Ritchie didn’t exactly leave the project. Instead, he had just become too busy.

Considering how Ritchie has been pre-occupied with so many other projects, this is not surprising. He’s an absolute beast of a filmmaker who, at the time of writing this article, also has another two film’s in post-production and another in pre-production according to IMDb. That’s not including his recently announced (and completed) spin-off to his 2020 film The Gentlemen.

And if you were excited about the possibility of Ritchie at least re-teaming with Disney for a sequel to 2019’s Aladdin, we hear that’s not likely either.

Now, if you’re curious about where the rest of the live-action Hercules film stands so far, definitely check out our roundup video below:

As of now, there is no official synopsis for the project; however, we expect it to follow the animated original, which follows the titular Hercules, a demigod with super-strength raised among mortals, who must learn to become a true hero in order to earn back his godhood and place in Mount Olympus, while his evil uncle Hades plots his downfall.

Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) wrote the initial script. As of now, there is no release date set for Hercules.

Be sure to stick with The DisInsider as we continue to cover this project and more from The Walt Disney Company.

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

About Post Author

Related