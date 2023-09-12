Two New Disney Lorcana Sets Announced, To Be Released Later This Year!

Disney Lorcana might be the latest trading card game to hit the market, but its cards are also becoming some of the most sought after. So it only makes sense that more cards are coming. According to Ravensburger, the acclaimed and award-winning board game, toys, and puzzles publisher, they are.

In a release shared by the company early Tuesday morning it was revealed that not one but two new additions to the TCG are in development. The first, titled Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will be the game’s official second set The second, however, will be a premium collection featuring limited-edition versions of some of the best cards from both of the first two sets. The premium collection will be called Disney Lordana: Disney100 Edition.

Unlike the inaugural set of cards, Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will into the inky origins of “floodborn glimmers” – Disney characters who were transformed by a mysterious flood of ink. Illumineers and glimmers journey beyond the Great Illuminary, which was damaged in a flood of magical ink. The six inks (Amber, Amethyst, Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire, and Steel) were released in a mixed-up, chaotic form. When storyborn or dreamborn glimmers encountered this mixed ink, they surged with a power that changed them, transforming them into floodborn glimmers. As the magical ink poured out of the Illuminary, treasured lore went with it, including Disney’s King Triton’s powerful trident.

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn features more than 200 new cards with brand-new artwork. Fan-favorite characters like Disney’s Winnie the Pooh and Tiana appear for the first time in Disney Lorcana TCG, along with new Disney stories added to the lineup, including Disney’s “The Jungle Book,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “The Great Mouse Detective,” “Pinocchio,” “Zootopia,” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.” All cards in this set can be played alongside cards from the debut set of The First Chapter and used to update existing Disney Lorcana TCG decks.

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floorborn also adds a new keyword, or game ability, to the Disney Lorcana TCG – Resist. The Resist keyword indicates how much additional damage characters may be able to withstand. For example, Resist + 2 on a character would mean any damage dealt to them is reduced by 2.

“The response to the release of the Disney Lorcana TCG has been astounding. The game has only been available for about a month, and fans are already eager for more,” said Filip Francke, Global Head of Games at Ravensburger. “As we work diligently behind the scenes to meet current demand, we’re also planning incredible updates and new sets for years to come that we can’t wait to share. We’re excited to reveal a little more about what is coming this holiday to expand the game and story for this year.”

The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two Starter Decks featuring combinations of Amber/Sapphire or Amethyst/Steel ($16.99 USD/$21.99 CAD) and booster packs ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD). A new Illumineer’s Trove ($49.99 USD/$64.99 CAD) plus new playmat ($19.99 USD/$24.99 CAD) and card sleeve designs ($9.99 USD/$12.99 CAD) will also be available. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release first at local game stores on November 17, followed by mass market retailers on December 1.

In celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition contains six cards from Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter and Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn featuring gorgeous, never-before-seen alternate artwork drawn by Disney animators from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Each pack will only consist of 6 cards. Each card features an exclusive Disney100 frame design, a satin holographic foil finish, and a copy of the animator’s signature prominently displayed. Additionally, the Disney100 Edition includes four Rise of the Floodborn booster packs. This premium, limited-edition set will be available just in time for the holidays at local game stores and at mass retail on December 1 for $49.99 USD/$64.99 CAD.

Both will be available for purchase at local game stores and mass retail locations later this year.

First released in August 2023, Disney Lorcana TCG is a popular trading card game (TCG) set in the wondrous realm of Lorcana. Players will take on the role of Illumineers and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as glimmers, who appear in both familiar and fantastical ways. The game was designed to be easy to learn for TCG newcomers while still offering strategic depth for experienced players. Featuring hundreds of original pieces of Disney art that collectors will adore, the game is welcoming to beginners, expert TCG players, and Disney fans alike.

