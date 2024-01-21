The DisInsider

RUMOR: Marvel Eyeing Ryan Gosling For Cosmic Role

Dempsey Pillot January 21, 2024 1 min read

It’s no secret that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have been wanting to work with Ryan Gosling for quite some time. Just last year Feige went on the record saying he’d “love to find place for him in the MCU.”

Prior to Steven Yeun’s (now obsolete) casting in Thunderbolts, the rumored breakdown for the villainous character Marvel in the film called for an actor of either Alexander Skarsgård or Ryan Gosling’s type.

While the Oscar-nominated actor had previously been in talks with Marvel, according to industry insider Daniel RPK it appears that both parties have finally sat down and had more formal talks. That’s not all!

Apparently, at least one of the roles/projects Marvel spoke with Gosling about was the long-awaited Nova aproject!

Details about if those talks are obviously not public, so it remains to be seen how far they progressed. With both parties finally sitting down, however, we’re excited to see which project they ultimately agree on.

Which project would you like to see Gosling board in the MCU? Sound off below!

Be sure to follow The DisInsider for more updates on Gosling’s inevitable involvement with Marvel Studios and more!

