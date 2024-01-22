The DisInsider

The Trailer For The Final Season Of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Released; Episode Count Revealed

Derek Cornell January 22, 2024 2 min read

Today, Disney+ released the trailer for the final season of the acclaimed Lucasfilm Animation series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

“In the epic final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire.”

LucasFilm also released all of the episode title names:

  • Feb. 21: Episode 301 “Confined,” Episode 302 “Paths Unknown,” Episode 303 “Shadows of Tantiss” (debut)
  • Feb. 28: Episode 304 “A Different Approach”
  • March 6: Episode 305 “The Return”
  • March 13Episode 306 “Infiltration” & Episode 307 “Extraction”
  • March 20: Episode 308 “Bad Territory”
  • March 27Episode 309 “The Harbinger”
  • April 3: Episode 310 “Identity Crisis” & Episode 311 “Point of No Return”
  • April 10: Episode 312 “Juggernaut”
  • April 17: Episode 313 “Into the Breach”
  • April 24: Episode 314 “Flash Strike”
  • May 1: Episode 315 “The Cavalry Has Arrived” (finale)

The series, executive produced by Dave Filoni and stars Emmy Award® nominee Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Emmy Award® nominee Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as the voice of Omega, Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Noshir Dalal (It’s Pony) and Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws).

Star WarsThe Bad Batch streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning February 21, 2023, with the first three episodes.  

Source: Lucasfilm / THR

The Trailer For The Final Season Of 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Released; Episode Count Revealed

