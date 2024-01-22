The Trailer For The Final Season Of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Released; Episode Count Revealed

Today, Disney+ released the trailer for the final season of the acclaimed Lucasfilm Animation series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

“In the epic final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire.”

LucasFilm also released all of the episode title names:

Feb. 21: Episode 301 “Confined,” Episode 302 “Paths Unknown,” Episode 303 “Shadows of Tantiss” (debut)

Feb. 28 : Episode 304 “A Different Approach”

March 27 : Episode 309 “The Harbinger”

April 10 : Episode 312 “Juggernaut”

May 1: Episode 315 “The Cavalry Has Arrived” (finale)

The series, executive produced by Dave Filoni and stars Emmy Award® nominee Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Emmy Award® nominee Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as the voice of Omega, Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Noshir Dalal (It’s Pony) and Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws).

Star Wars: The Bad Batch streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning February 21, 2023, with the first three episodes.

One last fight.



The final season of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch starts streaming February 21, with a three-episode premiere, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9brlLCRNJC — Star Wars (@starwars) January 22, 2024

Their mission isn't over yet.



The final season of Star Wars: @TheBadBatch is streaming February 21, with a three-episode premiere, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iT2781SsJO — Star Wars (@starwars) January 22, 2024 Source: Lucasfilm / THR

