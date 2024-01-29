Geraldine Viswanathan Replaces Ayo Edebiri In Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

The cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts has been struck with yet another casting dilemma. Similar to Steven Yeun, Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri has exited the project due to scheduling issues. Fortunately, the company has already scooped up a replacement.

According to Deadline, Australian actress Geraldine Viswanathan will now take over Edebiri’s role.

Viswanathan is arguably most known for her work in the TBS series Miracle Workers, the 2018 comedy Blockers and last year’s The Beanie Bubble. She’ll next be seen in Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls.

This is not the first Viswanathan has been mentioned in the Marvel circle. Prior to Iman Vellani’s casting, she was an actress who was heavily rumored to take on the role of Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel. Currently, it’s unclear what role she’ll have in Thunderbolts though.

For those unfamiliar with the Thunderbolts, it would be fair to say that they are Marvel’s equivalent to the Suicide Squad; however, they don’t have bombs in their necks forcing them to save the world against their will. Instead, they are recruited by General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross.

Director Jake Schreier reportedly blew away execs and ultimately landing him the job. Not much is known about the plot of the film other than it revolves around a group of supervillains (or at least characters who have played bad guys at one point in MCU). Marvel has been in touch with certain individuals who are already part of the MCU to make sure to keep an opening in their schedules for next summer when it shoots.

Sadly, William Hurt, who played Marvel Cinematic Universe, passed away in May. He has since been recast by Harrison Ford, who will debut in Captain America: New World Order. The character was last seen in Black Widow in frail condition, leading people to believe he could become Red Hulk by subjecting himself to a variant of the Super Soldier Program.

In the comics, the Thunderbolts have consisted of Baron Zemo, U.S. Agent, the Winter Soldier, Yelena Belova, Ghost, Taskmaster, and Abomination, all of which currently exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Additionally, Deadpool, Luke Cage, and even Ghost Rider have served on the team at some point.

Thunderbolts is currently slated to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

SOURCE: Deadline

