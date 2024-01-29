RUMOR: John David Washington Could Be Marvel’s New Kang

It’s been well over a month since Jonathan Majors was officially fired from Marvel Studios. Although the finale of Loki season 2 postponed Kang the Conqueror’s return, his return is inevitable. After Colman Domingo was already listed as a potential replacement for Majors, according to a new rumor Kevin Feige and company are looking at yet another popular actor to become the MCU’s next Kang.

Per industry insider Daniel RPK, The Creator star John David Washington is also being considered.

Unfortunately, no other details about Washington’s potential casting have been revealed. Seeing as how we don’t know when the character is slated to appear again in any of the Marvel projects, it doesn’t seem like there’s a major rush to cast the role.

It’s also important to note that because this info has yet to be confirmed by Marvel or any of the major trades, this should be taken with a grain of salt.

Now, Washington isn’t a household name, but he’s the son of one: Denzel Washington. Ever since he busted onto the scene in Spike Lee’s Blackkklansman, he’s appeared in several other high profile pictures with talented names at the helm. The most notable arguably being Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

Per his IMDb profile, he only has one project currently in post-production and no other acting gigs lined up. That means his schedule is wide open to be Marvel’s next big baddie.

What do you think of Washington taking on the role? Sound off below!

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

