The Walt Disney Company Q3 Earnings Call Set For August 9

The Walt Disney Company has announced the official date for the release of its 3rd quarter earnings report. The report is scheduled to be made public on August 9, followed by an earnings call.

The earnings call, featuring CEO Bob Iger and other Disney executives, will be available for broadcast on the Walt Disney Company Investor Relations website at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Prior to the call, the earnings report will be released shortly after the market closes for the day.

While former CFO Christine McCarthy used to accompany Iger during these presentations, she has transitioned to an advisory role. As a result, Interim CFO Andy Hopkins may join Iger in presenting the financial information. McCarthy stepped down from the position last month citing personal medical reasons. However, a report surfaced stating McCarthy was clashing with Iger and other high-level executives, Disney has yet to respond to the report and maintain they supported McCarthy decision at this time. Kevin Lansberry is the interim CFO, while Hopkins is interim CFO for Disney Parks.

