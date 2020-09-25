Disney+ Drive-In Festival Pulling Into Santa Monica in October

From October 5-12, 2020, Disney+ will come to life at the Disney+ Drive-In Festival at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The screening series will bring guests together to enjoy the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic under the stars in a safe and entertaining experience.

The week will kick off with the world premiere of The Right Stuff before it starts streaming Friday, October 9 on Disney+. After six nights of fan-favorite screenings open to the public, the series will wrap with the premiere of the Disney+ Original Movie Clouds, debuting October 16 on the service.

The festival will be filled with beloved movie nights celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Tangled and the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back alongside the Los Angeles return of The Sound Of Music Sing-A-Long for the 55th anniversary of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic film. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the festival will feature the Pixar Animation Studio film Coco on Wednesday, October 7 while Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel will screen on Sunday, October 11 in celebration of International Day of the Girl. On Friday, October 9, guests can join Disney+ for a frightfully fun Halloween-themed night featuring Hocus Pocus and more spooky surprises in store. Each night will get started with a classic animated short, fan-favorite episodes of The Simpsons, or sneak peek trailers from Disney+ Originals on the big screen.

Capacity is extremely limited and reservations will be required to attend. Beginning Monday, September 28 at 10 a.m. PT, fans can register for complimentary tickets at www.disneyplus.com/drive-in. One registration is required for each vehicle, with a maximum of four guests per vehicle. Event capacity is extremely limited and reservations will be required.

In compliance with State and County requirements, the Disney+ Drive-In Festival will follow safety guidelines to protect all guests and staff:

Guests must remain in their vehicles for the duration of the program.

No sitting outside of the vehicle will be allowed.

Congregating of any type is prohibited.

Social distancing of at least 6 feet will be enforced at all times.

Face coverings must be worn when interacting with attendants, and when exiting vehicles to visit the restrooms.