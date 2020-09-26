Disney’s Grand Floridian Society Orchestra to Play Their Final Show After 32 Years

Disney’s Grand Floridian Society Orchestra to play final show after 32 years.

On October 3rd, 2020, Disney’s Grand Floridian Society Orchestra will play its final show, according to an announcement on the group’s Facebook page. The group had been with Disney for the past 32 years and have been a fixture at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa at The Walt Disney World resort in central Florida.

The news spread quickly amongst Disney Parks fans on Saturday 9/26, with the story being shared hundreds of times within the first hour. The fan reaction was a mixture of sadness combined with gratitude for the hard work and memories the group provided.

Read: Hong Kong Disneyland Loses Option to Buy Land For Future Expansions

Disney’s Grand Floridian was closed down in March 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions. The resort partially opened in early summer to accommodate NBA teams during the experimental “NBA Bubble” created to allow the professional basketball season to be completed. The resort opened wider this past week.

During the phased reopening of the parks, Disney moved the orchestra into Disney’s Hollywood Studios to play in the Theater of the Stars that had hosted “Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage,” while the union that represented the live performers finished their negotiations with Disney.

The group will play their last show on October 3rd, wrapping up a three decade long run of making magic and memories for millions of fans.

The news is based on the group’s announcement on Facebook and Disney has yet to comment. If there is any further news we will follow up.