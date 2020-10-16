Alyssa Alook Circling Tiger Lily Role in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Peter Pan’

We are still a few months away before camera start rolling on Disney’s live-action adaptation of Peter Pan, which gives the studio more time to focus on their casting, and it looks like the studio has found their next star.

According to The Illuminerdi, newcomer Alyssa Alook (full name Alyssa Wapanatâhk) is being eyed for the role of Tiger Lily, which would mark her feature film debut.

Alyssa Alook is a Cree First Nations actress who has only appeared in a few short films. She is from Bigstone Cree First Nation in Treaty 8 Territory. Disney wanted to cast Native American or First Nations actresses ages 18 to 25 to play Tiger Lily (character will be 15/16 in the film), so Alook seems to be a perfect fit.

Back in January we reported on Tiger Lily’s pivotal role in the film, which you ca see below:

Tiger Lily is indigenous to Neverland with a bow at her back, she is both a fierce warrior and a serene and benevolent leader who protects Neverland and the lost boys and girls from the dastardly Captain Hook. This character will speak in both English and a native language.

Read: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Lily To Play A Pivotal Role In Disney’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

Also set to star in the film are Jude Law (Captain Marvel) as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) as Tinker bell, Ever Anderson (daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W. S. Anderson) who is set to play Wendy, while fellow newcomer and native New Zealand actor Alexander Molnoy who will play the titular role of Peter.

David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon) is on board to direct with Toby Halbrooks, who co-wrote Pete’s Dragon, is on board wrote the most recent draft for the film. Jim Whitaker (A Wrinkle In Time) will be producing the project alongside Joe Roth (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil).

Casting for other major roles is currently ongoing.

Peter Pan is expected to start filming under the working title Bonfire in Vancouver, Canada on March 8, 2021, and should wrap by June 30, 2021.

Source: The Illuminerdi