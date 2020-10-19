RUMOR: New Tron and Guardian Rides at Walt Disney World Postponed to 2022

What do you get when you report on a company that is notoriously secret about upcoming projects, even when they are being built right in front of your eyes? Rumors! Admittedly one would not typically base a story around rumors, but there are some in the Disney community that clearly have inside contacts and their rumors tend to align more with fact than fantasy.

We are hearing rumors about the opening dates for two of Walt Disney World’s big E-Ticket (largest and most thrilling) rides. It looks as if both the TRON Lightcycle Run in the Magic Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT, will have their openings pushed into 2022. The time frame for these rides is significant since Walt Disney World will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary during 2021 and the original plan was to have these up and running before the anticipated surge in guests. But, like everything, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed these plans.

Walt Disney World Celebrates 50 Years in 2021

The TRON Lightcyle Run is a beautiful indoor/outdoor rollercoaster that originally opened in Shanghai Disneyland in 2016. There has been significant progress made in the ride’s construction, as seen from the outside, which has led many to conclude the ride would actually meet it’s 2021 deadline. However, the source claimed that the construction will continue into the winter, so they can weather proof portions of the ride’s exterior, and then the construction will come to a halt until October 2021 when it picks back up again.

Concept Art Depicting the New Tron Ride in the Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland

Over in EPCOT, the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind project is a little more uncertain since nearly all of it is contained inside a large show building. The ride will be a completely original ride for Disney and has taken over the former Universe of Energy building.

As Disney continues to feel the financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in their parks and experiences department, they are cutting many projects to keep their costs down until the parks can fully reopen and the crowds return. Another approach Disney has taken has been to keep projects, but extend their development time. This takes the cost of the project and spreads it out over a number of quarters or years, making the financial hit much more manageable. This was the alleged reason for the one year extension of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at the Disneyland Resort, which is slated to open in 2023.

Ride Vehicles for the Upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Ride in EPCOT

To conclude this article I want to reiterate that the postponement news of TRON and Cosmic Rewind has not come from Disney, rather, it is a rumor within the Disney fan community. The source of the rumor has a reliable track record and that is why we are sharing it with you. We will keep this story updated as we get more news and can independently verify the information.

