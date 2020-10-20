Disneyland President and Anaheim Mayor React to California Reopening Guidelines.

photo from @ktthedisneybear Instagram

Well, it’s going to get worse before it gets better. In the aftermath of the state of California releasing their guidelines for reopening of large theme parks. Disneyland President Ken Potrock and Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu have weighed in on the guidance given.

Below is the statement from Mr. Potrock:

And Mayor Sidhu’s Statement:

As it appears that Disneyland will not be opening at any time in the near future, there will be much more responsive and battling back and forth between State officials and Disney for sure. Stick with us here at The DisInsider as we bring you all the Disney Parks news.