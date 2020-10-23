Disneyland Layoffs Continue with Workers United Local 50

The bad news continues for Disney Parks cast members as the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic persists. Workers United Local 50 released the following statement today:

“Layoff Update, We have received notification from the company that layoff notices will begin going out today. As stated before the notices will be to by (sic) email to a personal email addresses (sic) and normal mail via the United States Postal Service. Effective separation date will continue to be December 31, 2020. Chris Duarte President Workers United Local 50” Worker’s United Local 50 Facebook

Massive layoffs in the Disney Parks division were announced last month with more than 28,000 total cast members expected to be affected. Workers United Local 50 represents Disneyland Resort cast members in the food and beverage service industry. The massive layoffs have been felt from Orlando to Anaheim with nearly 8,400 cast members already let go from Disneyland alone.

Disneyland is currently allowed to reopen once Orange County falls into the fourth (lowest threat) tier established by the state of California. The county is currently, as of this article, in tier level two and would have to produce a rather large and sustained improvement in COVID-19 transmissions to meet the requirements to shift to tiers three and eventually four.

Disney is continuing their public battle with Governor Gavin Newsom to allow larger theme parks the ability to reopen now, claiming their safety measures set industry standards, their reputation is impeccable when it comes to public safety, and they reiterate the economic destruction these shutdowns are having on their employees and local businesses around their parks.

So far the reopening guidelines have remained unchanged. Continue to monitor The DisInsider as we cover any updates to this story and all stories related to Disney and the Disney Parks.

