‘Holes’ Star Khleo Thomas Puts on a Powerline Performance For Halloween

Holes star and friend of The DisInsider, Khleo Thomas has put on a stunningly good performance of “Eye to Eye” aka i2i from the hit Disney film A Goofy Movie.

The performance titled Powerline: 1995 World Tour, has Thomas in the Powerline role, the character was voiced famously by platinum-selling recording artist Tevin Campbell. You can check out Khleo Thomas’ performance down below:

Released in 1995, A Goofy Movie revolves around the father-son relationship between Goofy and Max heading for disaster as they struggle to find common ground despite Max’s persistence in having his own life and winning the girl of his dreams. As a result, they go on a road trip so both can have a bonding relationship.

A Goofy Movie was considered a relative success for Disney, opening in 2,159 theaters at #2 on its opening weekend with $6.1 million – held from the #1 spot only because of the Will Smith blockbuster Bad Boys that opened the same weekend, with $15.5 million in box office returns.[29] It ultimately ended its run at the US box office grossing $35.3 million. The film was fairly successful and was nominated for “Best Animated Feature”, “Best Production Design”, “Best Storyboarding”, “Best Music”, and “Best Animation” at the 23rd Annie Awards.

A direct-to-video sequel, titled An Extremely Goofy Movie, was released in 2000.