Disney Moves ‘Free Guy’ and ‘Death on the Nile’ to 2021

As we get closer to the end of 2020 with a few big titles hoping to make it into theaters, sadly, two Disney projects will not be among them. The studio has moved 20th Century Studios’ comedy Free Guy and the murder-mystery Death on the Nile to 2021.

Starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and directed by Shawn Levy (Real Steel), Free Guy was set to hit theaters on December 11. The film is now unset. Death on the Nile was most recently set to open on December 18. The star-studded sequel to Murder on the Orient Express does not yet have a new date.

The United States has yet to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic over 50% of movie theater chains remain closed, including the two biggest movie markets in the country, Los Angeles and New York. Theaters in Europe have begun shutting down again due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

In Free Guy Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story—one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way, before it is too late.

The film also stars Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Tag), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan), and Taika Waititi (The Mandalorian).

Death on the Nile reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express, and follows Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s (Branagh) Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

The film also features an all-star cast of suspects, including Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar® nominee Annette Bening (Captain Marvel), Russell Brand (Forgetting Sarah Marshall), Ali Fazal (Furious 7), Dawn French (Coraline), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Armie Hammer (The Lone Ranger), Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones), Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo (Christopher Robin), Jennifer Saunders (Shrek 2) and Letitia Wright (Black Panther).