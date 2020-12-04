Cassian Andor ‘Rogue One’ Prequel Series Begins Filming

Rogue One star Diego Luna, who will be returning to his role as Cassian Andor for the upcoming Disney+ prequel series has provided an update on the project and has revealed filming has begun.

Luna appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and teased that he is currently in London shooting a “little short film with some friends,” Kimmel then made the announcement that it is for Disney+ and Lucasfilm, in which Luna agreed. Luna shared some details on the upcoming series:

“It’s basically everything you have to know to understand Rogue One. The story of the character before. I can spoil the ending I guess! It’s nice to go into a story you already know the ending. Now you can take the nuances and the layers. I think it’s fun to do something that isn’t just about getting to the end. It’s about delaying that.”

Further details on the series, which is in pre-production, are being kept under wraps; however, we do know the series is being aimed as a “spy-thriller.” Take a look at the synopsis below:

“Follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor, which he originated in the 2016 film. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

Also set to appear in the series, returning from their Rogue One roles are Alan Tudyk as Andor’s droid companion K-2SO, Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa, Alistair Petrie as General Draven, and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, with newcomers Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, and Kyle Soller, all in unknown roles.

Production is expected to begin in early 2021 in London, with Toby Haynes (Black Mirror) set to direct. Disney+ has yet to give the series an official release date.