‘Loki’ Trailer Officially Released

We haven’t had much news on the newest Disney+ series, Loki. However, during the Disney Investor Day, a brand new look at the series was shown.

The trailer features a lot of nods to the aforementioned comics and we get our first look at Owen Wilson’s character.

Check out the trailer down below.

“Glorious.”



Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5XbLT8fovT — Loki (@LokiOfficial) December 11, 2020

Disney+’s Loki sees the return of Hiddleston as the titular character, also set to star are Sophie Di Martino (Yesterday), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beauty and the Beast), Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and Owen Wilson (Wedding Crashers), all in unknown roles. Kate Herron (Daybreak) will direct the series. Michael Waldron (Rick & Morty) wrote and will serve as the showrunner on the series.

As of now, there is no official premiere date set for the six-episode series, however, Disney+ previously announced a 2021 debut. We will have to wait and see if the studio is able to stick with that year, as the series has recently resumed production in Atlanta, Georgia, after a six-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.