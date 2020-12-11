‘Loki’ Trailer Officially Released

We haven’t had much news on the newest Disney+ series, Loki. However, during the Disney Investor Day, a brand new look at the series was shown.
The trailer features a lot of nods to the aforementioned comics and we get our first look at Owen Wilson’s character.
Check out the trailer down below.
Disney+’s Loki sees the return of Hiddleston as the titular character, also set to star are Sophie Di Martino (Yesterday), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beauty and the Beast), Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and Owen Wilson (Wedding Crashers), all in unknown roles. Kate Herron (Daybreak) will direct the series. Michael Waldron (Rick & Morty) wrote and will serve as the showrunner on the series.
As of now, there is no official premiere date set for the six-episode series, however, Disney+ previously announced a 2021 debut. We will have to wait and see if the studio is able to stick with that year, as the series has recently resumed production in Atlanta, Georgia, after a six-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.