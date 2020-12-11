‘Hawkeye’ Series Coming Late Next Year; Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop Officially Announced

During The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed Hailee Steinfeld will join Jeremy Renner, who reprises his role as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye, in his series Hawkeye, as the well-known archer from Marvel Comics, Kate Bishop.

Rounding out the cast of the original Marvel Studios series are Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, Florence Pugh, and newcomer Alaqua Cox who will star as Maya Lopez.

Not much is known on the series at this time but reports earlier this year revealed that Clint’s brother Barney Barton aka Trickshot and the New York crime organization Tracksuit Mafia would make appearances. There are previous reports stating that villain Madame Masque will be a supporting character.

Mad Men scribe Jonathan Igla will be writing and executive producing the series. Rhys Thomas (Saturday Night Live) as well as directing duo Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) will be directing multiple episodes.

The series is expected to Disney+ later this year.