Evan Rachel Wood and Alfred Molina Reprising Their ‘Frozen 2’ Roles For Audiobook ‘Frozen 2: Dangerous Secrets’

Back in early November, Disney released a Frozen prequel book titled Frozen 2: Dangerous Secrets, from author Mari Mancusi. The book has received much praise, so it should come as no surprise that an audio version is on the way.

Frozen 2: Dangerous Secrets audiobook will be released on Audible on January 19, 2021, and is currently available for preorder now, which you can get here. The book centers on Elsa and Anna’s parents Queen Iduna and King Agnarr, voiced by Evan Rachel Wood and Alfred Molina in Frozen 2. The duo will reprise their roles for the audiobook.

The book follows Anna and Elsa’s mother, a sixteen-year-old Iduna who harbors a dark secret. On the surface, she is an Arendellian village girl, an aspiring inventor, and the best friend of Prince Agnarr, but she is also secretly Northuldra.

Ever since the day the forest fell, Arendellians have despised and distrusted Northuldra with a vengeance. No matter that the Northuldra—along with some of Arendelle’s own—have been trapped in the Enchanted Forest behind an impenetrable wall of mist since the day of the battle.

Iduna doesn’t know why the mist refuses to part, or why it descended to begin with. The only clear thing is that she must keep her identity from everyone, even Agnarr. Her life depends on it.

Fortunately for her, Agnarr doesn’t know that Iduna is the Northuldra girl he saw seemingly flying on a gust of wind all those years ago, the day of the celebration turned disaster. The day Agnarr lost his father, the king. The day Agnarr himself almost died.

What Agnarr does know is that Iduna is a true ally in the face of his royal responsibilities and the expectations of an overbearing council and a well-meaning regent who will rule in Agnarr’s place until he turns twenty-one and assumes the Arendellian throne.

As Iduna and Agnarr grow ever closer, however, friendship is no longer enough. If only falling for each other didn’t mean risking their futures: Iduna’s as a hidden-in-plain-sight citizen of Arendelle, and Agnarr’s as imminent king.

You can grab a physical copy of Frozen 2: Dangerous Secrets today!