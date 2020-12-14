Willem Dafoe and Thomas Hayden Church Rumored For ‘Spider-Man 3’

Every week it seems like we receive brand new casting updates on Sony and Marvel Studios’ untitled third Spider-Man. Well, surprise! A new report has surfaced and the film is looking to add more talent.

According to The Illuminerdi, Spider-Man alums, Willem Dafoe and Thomas Hayden Church are both in talks to join the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film. Dafoe would reprise his role as Norman Osborn aka Green Goblin from the 2002 Sam Raimi Spider-Man, while Hayden Church would return as Flint Marko aka Sandman from Raimi’s Spider-Man 3.

The outlet does state were unable to get any info on the size of their appearances. However, we can back up their report, as we mentioned a few weeks back on our Patreon podcast The DisInsider Show, during our “Rumor of the Week” segment we revealed that the studio was interested in bringing both William Dafoe and Dane DeHaan back into the mix in some capacity.

Read: ‘Fantastic Four’ Officially Announced; Jon Watts To Direct

Spider-Man 3 is growing quite a cast, as the film is also set to star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, who will appear as a mentor to Peter, Jamie Foxx Electro, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, Andrew Garfield as his version of Spider-Man, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane, with Tobey Maguire and Emma Stone both in talks to return in their previous Spider-Man roles. It is also being reported that Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdok aka Daredevil.

The majority of the Far From Home cast is all set to return, which includes Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revelori, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, and J.B. Smoove. It is unknown if Michael Keaton’s Vulture, Michael Mando’s idle Mac Gargan (a.k.a Scorpion), and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio will all return, but it looks like they are setting up Sinister Six, so are guess is they’re back. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts returns to helm the third film, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing.

The third entry in the Holland-led Spider-Man franchise is expected to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.