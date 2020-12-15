Kang The Conqueror Rumored to Appear in ‘Loki’

During Disney’s Investor Day meeting last Thursday, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige confirmed that Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors would appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as the villain Kang The Conqueror. Well, thanks to a new rumor, he may show up sooner.

On the newest episode of The Post-Credit Podcast, host and Observer Senior Entertainment Reporter, Brandon Katz revealed that he has heard from sources that Kang The Conqueror will make his debut on the Disney+ series, Loki. Katz states the rumor comes from a source he trusts, and it should be noted that Katz has a great track record with his scoops at Observer.

Check out the scoop below. Also, I make an appearance on this week’s show to talk Star Wars.

Subscribe and listen wherever you listen to podcasts

Apple

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Stitcher

Read: Willem Dafoe and Thomas Hayden Church Rumored For ‘Spider-Man 3’

Disney+’s Loki sees the return of Hiddleston as the titular character, also set to star are Sophie Di Martino (Yesterday), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beauty and the Beast), Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and Owen Wilson (Wedding Crashers), all in unknown roles. Kate Herron (Daybreak) will direct the series. Michael Waldron (Rick & Morty) wrote and will serve as the showrunner on the series.

As of now, there is no official premiere date set for the six-episode series, however, Disney+ previously announced a 2021 debut. We will have to wait and see if the studio is able to stick with that year, as the series has recently wrapped production in Atlanta, Georgia.