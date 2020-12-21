Disneyland Reveals Snow White Attraction Overhaul

As we wait for improving public health news that will lead to a reopening of Disneyland, the team over at Walt’s original park shared some of the hard work they’ve been putting in during the park’s downtime. Snow White’s Scary Adventure has a new name, a new look, and a new ending. As with all changes to the Disney parks, the overhaul will likely spark some fierce debates from those seeking nostalgia and those eager for change.
On opening day, back in 1955, Disneyland’s Fantasyland was home to a ride themes after Walt Disney’s first animated motion picture, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. The ride was updated in the early 80’s with a new name “Snow White’s Scary Adventures” to warn guests, especially the little ones, that the ride prominently featured the Evil Witch from the beloved film.
While the new name served its purpose for many visitors, it always drew its share of complaints from less observant and more sensitive guests. Well, those days are over as Disney has revealed the more family friends “Snow White’s Enchanted Wish.” An updated, more family friendly version of the classic dark ride.
The ride closed for refurbishment prior to the Covid-19 closure, so this update has been known about for nearly a year now. Earlier today Disney gave us a first look at the updated ride and it looks absolutely amazing. The biggest issue Imagineers were grappling with were the dark elements throughout the ride, the lack of Sleeping Beauty, and the rapid and confusing final scene. Imagineers added an entire new scene at the end of the ride to give the story a more upbeat conclusion. The rest of the ride was updated with new visual elements to brighten up the near 70 year old ride.
While we might have to wait until progress has been made with the pandemic recovery before we see the new ride in person, Disney has released a video highlighting the new additions.
