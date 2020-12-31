Production Delayed on ’Love, Victor,’ ’Big Shot,’ and More

As infections surge in California due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Disney Television Studios has paused production on multiple projects.

Sixteen scripted series from Disney TV Studios’ ABC Signature and 20th Television divisions will remain on hold until January 18, at the earliest. Most of the productions were expected to resume early next week, following the holiday season.

Amongst the projects Disney has put on hold include Disney+’s Big Shot, Hulu’s The Orville and Love, Victor, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, American Housewife, Black-ish, Mixed-ish and Rebel, Fox’s 911, 911: Lone Star and Last Man Standing, FX’s American Crime Story: Impeachment, American Horror Story and Mayans.

Many TV studios are responding to an appeal by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health which urged the film and TV industry to consider pausing production for a few weeks during the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases throughout the county. Studios and streamers had been reviewing the logistics involved, including talent availability and whether cast and crew would be paid for the additional idle days.

Keeping the shows on hiatus while testing resumes puts the productions in compliance with the new Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guideline for those arriving to self-quarantine for at least 10 days after non-essential travel.

On New Year’s Eve, Los Angeles County reported a third consecutive day of record coronavirus-related deaths. On Wednesday, the region recorded its 10,000th death related to the virus. The county’s ICU capacity is at 0%. Earlier this week, the regional stay-at-home order for Southern California was extended to January 16.