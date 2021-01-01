Disney Legend Ron Dominguez Passes Away

It was announced earlier today that Ron Dominguez, Disney Legend and longtime employee of The Walt Disney Company, passed away at age 85.

Ron Dominguez’s association with Disney goes back to before Disneyland itself. Growing up on orange groves in Anaheim, his family home sat where Pirates of the Caribbean and Cafe Orleans are now. After his home had been moved and Disneyland was built, Dominguez took a job selling tickets on July 13, 1955, four days before the grand opening.

His summer job became a full time job as he was promoted to supervisor of several areas of the park throughout the years, including Adventureland, Frontierland, and Tomorrowland. He later became director of operations and finally, in 1990, was named executive vice president of Walt Disney Attractions on the West Coast. In 1994, he retired after 39 years.

In 2000, he was inducted as a Disney Legend.

Here at The DisInsider, thoughts and prayers go out to his family including his wife Betty of 41 years, his 3 children, and his many grandchildren.