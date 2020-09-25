Yara Shahidi to Play Tinker Bell in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Peter Pan’

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Peter Pan has found its Tinker Bell. As Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi has been tapped to play Peter’s faithful sidekick, Deadline has learned.

Disney tried booking big names for the role as the studio also took interest in Margot Robbie, who took a role in the studios’ Pirates of the Caribbean reboot, Scarlett Johansson, Taylor Swift, and Zendaya.

This would mark the first time a person of color has filled the role of Tinkerbell that has traditionally featured a white actress and follows in the footsteps after Disney set Halle Bailey to play Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

Also set to star in the film are Jude Law (Captain Marvel) Ever Anderson (daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W. S. Anderson) who is set to play Wendy, while newcomer and native New Zealand actor Alexander Molnoy who will play the titular role of Peter.

David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon) is on board to direct with Toby Halbrooks, who co-wrote Pete’s Dragon, is on board wrote the most recent draft for the film. Jim Whitaker (A Wrinkle In Time) will be producing the project alongside Joe Roth (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil).

Casting for other major roles is currently ongoing.

Peter Pan is expected to start filming under the working title Bonfire in Vancouver, Canada on March 8, 2021, and should wrap by June 30, 2021.

Yara Shahidi broke out in the hit Disney-owned ABC series Black-ish. Her character, Zoey was a fan-favorite, so much to the point, the studio gave her a spinoff series Grown-ish chronicling Zoey’s college years. Shahidi recently signed an overall deal with ABC Studios.