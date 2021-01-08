CEO Bob Chapek Releases Statement Regarding Capitol Insurrection

After the horrific and deadly events of Wednesday January 6th, 2020, Bob Chapek, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, released a statement:

“Yesterday was a sad and tragic day for our country, one unlike any other in our history. What we saw was an egregious and inexcusable assault on America’s most revered institution and our democracy. Thankfully, the democratic process that we hold dear ultimately prevailed. Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we come together as one nation – united by our shared values, including decency, kindness, and respect for others. We should seize this opportunity, and move ahead with optimism and hope for a better, brighter future for all of America” Bob Chapek – Walt Disney Company CEO

The statement was released on the Walt Disney Company’s Twitter account.

A message from CEO Bob Chapek pic.twitter.com/57W51qkM8j — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) January 8, 2021

At time of publishing this article the assault on our nation’s capitol has left five people dead, including one officer, hundreds injured, and has triggered an ongoing sweep of arrests throughout the country.

Out of respect for the moment and to match the mood of the country The DisInsider went silent for the rest of the day on Wednesday, including postponing the live stream and recording of the podcasts Walt’s Apartment and Extra Magic Hour.