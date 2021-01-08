Marvel Studios Taps Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to Direct ‘Moon Knight’

Marvel Studios has signed Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless) to direct several episodes of the upcoming Disney+ series, Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac (The Rise of Skywalker), The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Benson and Moorehead join, Mohamed Diab (Clash), who will also direct a chunk of the series. Jeremy Slater (Umbrella Academy) will serve as showrunner on Moon Knight. Slater and Beau DeMayo (The Witcher) wrote the series, which is expected to begin production this March in Budapest.

Read: ‘LOKI’ Season 2 Confirmed

Plot details are being kept under wraps but previous reports say that Marvel’s Dracula could appear alongside the titular character. Moon Knight will likely debut on Disney+ sometime next Spring and will ultimately crossover onto the big screen in future films along with Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.

Moon Knight follows Marc Spector a man who’s been shattered into 4 separate identities who come together to become the hooded crusader of vengeance: The Moon Knight.