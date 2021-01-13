Disney+ Series ‘First Gen’ in The Works From Yvonne Orji, Oprah Winfrey, and David Oyelowo

A brand-new comedy series is in the works from Insecure star, Yvonne Orji titled first First Gen is in the works at Disney+, Variety has learned.

The half hour semi-autobiographical series is based on Orji’s personal experiences growing up as a Nigerian immigrant in America. As a child, she’s caught between trying to honor her parents and culture while simultaneously trying to assimilate to American life.

Orji will write and executive produce the project, which will mark her first scripted series writing credit. Oprah Winfrey (Princess and the Frog) and Carla Gardini executive producing for Harpo Films. David Oyelowo (Queen of Katwe) will produce under his Yoruba Saxon Productions banner. 20th Television will serve as the studio.

Orji is best known for her role as Molly on the hit HBO series Insecure, which is set to end after its fifth season. The role earned her an Emmy Nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Her other acting credits include Night School, Spontaneous, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Jane the Virgin.