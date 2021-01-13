More People Watched Disney+ Than Netflix In 2020: Nielsen

For a relatively new streaming service Disney+ is certainly on the rise, not only in terms of content, but in terms of views too according to the latest findings from Nielsen.



Seven of the top 10 films that were streamed last year were on Disney+. Of those seven, Frozen 2 was the most popular animated film, while the live stage recording of the smash hit Broadway production Hamilton was the most popular live action film.



Other films on the list include Moana, Onward, and Aladdin. You can see the full chart below.

This is particularly fascinating considering that Disney+ released far less new content in 2020 than Netflix.



The fact that some of the service’s most popular films are at least a year old proves that nostalgia is playing a major factor in its success.



Just yesterday, Netflix released a sneak peek at several movies hitting the platform this year, and pledged to debut a brand new film every single week to give viewers something to keep coming back for.



However, these analytics prove that Netflix is going to need a little more than a gimmick to compete with Disney+, especially as it also continues to introduce more new and old content to its catalog.



Source: Nielsen



