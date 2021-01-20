Disneyland Tournament: Round 2 – Division D

Welcome back to The Ultimate Disneyland Resort Tournament of Rides, where we try and figure out what ride is the undisputed fan favorite at the Disneyland Resort.

We have just opened up voting for Round 2 Division D matchups.

Round 2 started Monday and Divisions A, B, and C votes are tallied up. Division D begins today and the Round 2 winners will be announced this Friday on The Disney Beat podcast and this Sunday at TheDisInsider.com.

Please forward this other Disneyland fans so we can get a wide representation of voters.

THANK YOU FOR VOTING

Thank you for voting. The results of Round 2 will be announced this Friday on the “The Disney Beat” Podcast, click the image below to subscribe on Apple Podcasts. Click Here to listen on Spotify.

Make sure your favorite rides make it to the next round: Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, Roger Rabbit Car Toon Spin, Monster’s Inc Mike & Sully to the Rescue, Space Mountain, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree, Disneyland Monorail, and Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run.