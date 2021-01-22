Disney+ ‘Turner & Hooch’ Series Adds Additional Cast Members

The Disney+ reboot of Turner & Hooch is currently in production and will continue to shoot through this Spring. That said, the studio is continuing to add talent to its cast.

According to Deadline, Matt Hamilton (The Actress Diaries), Paul Campbell (Battlestar Galactica) and Cristina Rosato (Little Italy) have joined the series, all in recurring roles. The series is based on the 1989 film of the same name starring Tom Hanks. The series follows the unlikely friendship between a U.S Marshall and a disorderly dog as they solve mysteries together.

(L-R) Matt Hamilton, Paul Campbell and Cristina Rosato Courtesy of Jenna Berman; Kristine Cofsky; Kourosh Keshiri

Josh Peck (Drake & Josh) will be stepping into the role of Scott Turner, previously portrayed by Tom Hanks. He’s joined by Lyndsy Fonseca (How I Met Your Mother), Carra Patterson (Lovecraft Country), Vanessa Lengies (Glee), Anthony Ruivivar (The Haunting of Hill House), Brandon Jay McLaren (The Twilight Zone), Jeremy Maguire (Modern Family), and Becca Tobin (Glee).

Hamilton plays Trent Havelock, Senior Deputy Marshal to Scott Turner (Peck). The only thing he loves more than chasing down bad guys is taking credit at the press conference afterwards. He gets all the fame, all the glory, and all the great cases—everything Scott thinks he wants. And he doesn’t much like dogs.

Campbell portrays Grady Garland, Laura Turner’s (Fonseca) ex-husband and Matthew’s (Maguire) father. He’s a well-meaning small-town cop who peaked in High School and at this point probably has more in common with his eight-year-old than his ex.

Rosato plays Olivia, Xavier Watkins’ (McLaren) fiancée. An Oakland cop from the Midwest. She’s warm, earnest, and enthusiastic, seemingly the complete opposite of her enigmatic soon-to-be husband.

The series will also feature McG (The Babysitter) and Robert Duncan McNeill (The Orville) behind the camera and is being produced by Matt Nix, who previously created USA’s Burn Notice and Fox’s The Gifted. It’ll also be one of Disney’s first new series to debut under the updated 20th Television banner where Nix has an overall deal.