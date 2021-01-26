‘Black Widow’ May Get The Hybrid Treatment For A Streaming And Theatrical Release

A report from Murphy’s Multiverse came out today, saying Disney is considering following Warner Bros. tactics and releasing Black Widow theatrically and through streaming.

Many films releasing this year have already made the jump into 2022 and if Black Widow does the same, this will be yet ANOTHER setback for the film. This would also push all other Marvel films back as well, in order to keep their timeline secure.

We currently have no idea what Disney is planning to do with the film, but one thing is for sure, the film will be a 2021 release.

If they decide to go that route, the film will likely be released through Disney+ premium access and will be available for a short period of time.

The film currently has a run-time of 133 minutes.

n Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

The film will (hopefully) release May 7, 2021.

Source: Murphy’s Multiverse