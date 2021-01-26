‘WandaVision’ Will Explore More Of Wanda And Quicksilver’s Relationship

WandaVision is shaping up to change the current MCU as we know it. Many reports have come out and said that a lot of what’s been shown already will all make sense in the last couple of episodes. No word on a villain yet, but it’s getting more serious by each episode.

One aspect in the most recent episode of the series, Wanda mentions her brother Pietro, who was Quicksilver in the MCU. She reminisces and greaves for a short time, due to Pietro’s passing in Age of Ultron. That’s as much as we’ve gotten so far about the death of her brother.

However, TheWrap got with showrunner Jac Schaeffer and he confirms that the show will further explore Wanda and Quicksilvers relationship.

“The show is about Wanda and Vision and it’s an opportunity to dig deeper into who they are. And that has to do with where they come from. We’re all a product of our experiences and our trauma and our relationships. And so we will be exploring all of those details of their pasts as we move forward.”

Now, she doesn’t explicitly mention Quicksilver, but if they’re exploring Wanda’s past, we will get some interactions with her brother as well as finding out how they got their powers. (Maybe a Magneto reference? Highly doubtful.)

WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

Teyonah Parris will also appear in the series as the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to fans in Captain Marvel. Kathryn Hahn is playing a nosey neighbor reportedly named Agatha. Josh Stamberg will also appear as an agent alongside Randall Park’s Agent Jimmy Woo, a character introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Evan Peters is also rumored to appear in a mysterious role.

According to previous reports Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch was on set for the last week of filming for WandaVision, which lines up with another story reported stating longtime Doctor Strange villain Nightmare would be the antagonist for the series, as well as Marvel Studios CCO Kevin Feige previously stating the film will lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The series is currently streaming on Disney+.

