Boba Fett Won’t Be The Only Bounty Hunter Featured In His Upcoming Series

Production is currently well underway on the next Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, but very little is known about it other than the fact that it’ll follow the titular bounty hunter after the events of the second season of The Mandalorian.

Now according to the site LRM Online, several of their credible sources claim that fans should expect to see some canonical favorites pop up throughout the series. While their sources don’t specify which bounty hunters will pop up, there are a handful of characters that both would make sense to the story and be fun to see interact with Fett.

Considering that the post-credits scene that set up The Book of Boba Fett saw the return – and subsequent death of – Bib Fortuna, it would make the most sense for other characters from the original trilogy to appear too. LRM Onine event points out that Bossk and Dengar are most likely to show their faces again; however fans – myself included – would most certainly lose their minds if someone like Cad Bane showed up.





Bossk, Dengar, and Cad Bane, left to right.

For those who don’t know, Cad Bane was a bounty hunter who specialized in fighting against the Jedi during the Clone Wars and worked with the Sith occasionally, unlike Fett. He also worked alongside Boba Fett when he was younger. Because his whereabouts after the Clone Wars remain a total mystery and because fans have yet to see a live action iteration of the character, it’d be a particularly sweet treat to see him pop up in the series.

Having been introduced to IG-11 in season one, it wouldn’t be the craziest thing if another IG unit, such as IG-88, also appeared in some capacity.

Regardless of who shows up, The Book of Boba Fett is sure to be a seminal series that will link the fans of the past and present Star Wars franchise, while paving the way for a more elaborate future.

Produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez, The Book Of Boba Fett is slated to premiere in December of 2021 on Disney+.

Source: LRM Online