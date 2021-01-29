Lucasfilm Names New Executive Vice President

Momita SenGupta has just been named the newest Executive Vice President at Lucasfilm, Deadline reports.

Now, you may be asking yourself, “What does that mean?” The answer is quite simple. Essentially SenGupta will oversee all aspects of production on all of Lucasfilm’s future projects. So she’ll monitor everything from pre-production and project finance to editing and the application of special effects in post production.

Aside from Kathleen Kennedy, SenGupta might have the most influential job at the studio because she’ll be the one managing the resources each production gets and, by default, the quality.

Previously, SenGupta served as the EVP at Viacom, as well as the VP of Production at Netflix. Now, as a part of the Disney family though, she has a much bigger field to play on. And she’s joined the team at a pivotal time too.

As announced at last month’s Disney Investor Day, the Star Wars franchise is about to get a lot bigger, with at least 10 different series already in active development. As she begins her new role, in addition to The Mandalorian, she’s also inherited the forthcoming Disney+ shows The Book of Boba Fett and The Bad Batch, as well as the next feature Star Wars film Rogue Squadron.

It goes without saying she’ll be involved in non-Star Wars projects too such as the upcoming Indiana Jones sequel, which is on track to begin filming later this year.

Source: Deadline