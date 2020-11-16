‘Indiana Jones 5’ to Start Production August 2021

A fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise has been in development for quite some time, going through multiple writers and directors. Well, now Lucasfilm will look to get the film in front cameras next year.

The studio has set an August 2021 production start for the Harrison Ford-led film. The newest Indiana Jones feature will shoot at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom. The film was originally expected to start filming earlier this year until the coronavirus halted those plans, causing the studio to pump the breaks.

Logan director James Mangold will direct, who took over the job from Steven Spielberg (Jaws) at the beginning of the year. Spielberg is still aboard the project as an executive producer. Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will produce for Lucasfilm, and legendary composer John Williams will return to score.

The film has gone through its fair share of writers as David Koepp was originally tapped to write but left the project, Jonathan Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story) then stepped in to write a new draft, before leaving the project, bring Koepp back in and again finally leaving the project once Mangold took over from Spielberg… we know its crazy. It is unknown if Mangold will work off Koepp or Kasdans’ scripts. Though it is possible Mangold writes it himself, he received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on Logan.

Indiana Jones 5 was originally set to hit theaters on July 2019, which obviously wasn’t the case, and the date was shifted back to July 10, 2020, but even that didn’t pan out. Disney pushed the release back again, by another year once again, to July 9, 2021. However, in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, Disney has pushed the date back again to July 29, 2022.