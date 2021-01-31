Rumor: Premier Access for ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Ending in June

Our friends at Murphy’s Multiverse have posted a rumor regarding Walt Disney Animation’s upcoming film, Raya and the Last Dragon.

Though originally planned to have just a theatrical release, it was announced during Disney Investor Day that the film would be releasing on Disney+’s Premier Access platform simultaneously with a theatrical one. This makes Raya the second film to utilize this Disney+ add-on, following 2020’s Mulan.

However, rumor has it that, like Mulan, the film won’t stay on Premier Access indefinitely. It is looking like on June 8th, Raya will be joining the other movies that can be streamed with a regular subscription.

This would mean that it would only be on Premier Access for about three months, from March 5 to June 8. This differs slightly from what Disney did with Mulan. For that film, it was released on Premier Access on September 4 and was available until November 2. From November 2 to December 3, it was unavailable for new viewers, with it then being released for all subscribers on December 4.

It remains to be seen how Raya will perform on this platform and if indeed it will be free for all subscribers on June 8. In the meantime, check out the most recent trailer for the film here.

Update

Per Streaming Buffer, Disney has removed the June 8th code from the service.

Source: Murphy’s Multiverse via Streaming Buffer