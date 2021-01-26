New Poster and Trailer For ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Released



Today, Walt Disney Animation Studios launched a thrilling new trailer and poster for the fantasy-adventure Raya and the Last Dragon.

Raya and the Last Dragon features an outstanding voice cast, including Kelly Marie Tran (The Last Jedi) as the voice of the intrepid warrior Raya; Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as the legendary dragon, Sisu; Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel) as Raya’s nemesis, Namaari; Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii 5-O) as Raya’s visionary father, Benja; Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) as Namaari’s powerful mother, Virana; Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) as Tong, a formidable giant; Izaac Wang (Good Boys) as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur; Thalia Tran (Little) as the mischievous toddler Little Noi; Alan Tudyk (Moana, Zootopia) as Tuk Tuk, Raya’s best friend and trusty steed; Lucille Soong (Freaky Friday) as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon; Patti Harrison (A Simple Favor) as the chief of the Tail land; and Ross Butler (Shazam!) as chief of the Spine land.

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada are directing, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho are the producers, and Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim are the writers on the project.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon will be available on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets, at the same time as it is released in theaters on March 5, 2021. Premier Access for the title will be priced at $29.99.