Disney Nominated For Multiple 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Today, it was announced that Kenan Thompson (Disney+ Home Alone reboot) will host the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which air live Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 PM ET/PT.

Disney once again is nominated for multiple categories for both film and television, which includes Disney+, Disney Channel, and ABC. Take a look at the complete list of categories Disney was nominated for. Disney nominations are in bold.

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Alexa & Katie

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

Henry Danger

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven’s Home

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Fuller House

The Mandalorian

Stranger Things

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior Junior

LEGO Masters

The Masked Singer

The Voice

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

The Loud House

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

FAVORITE MOVIE

Dolittle

Hamilton

Hubie Halloween

Mulan

Sonic the Hedgehog

Wonder Woman 1984

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)

Anne Hathaway (Grand High Witch, The Witches)

Vanessa Hudgens (Princesses, The Princess Switch: Switched Again)

Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)

Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Superintelligence)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog)

Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)

Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)

Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)

Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Onward

The Croods: A New Age

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Trolls World Tour

Scoob!

Soul

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Tina Fey (22, Soul)

Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)

Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, Onward)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, The Croods: A New Age)

Emma Stone (Eep, The Croods: A New Age)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls World Tour)

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.